You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AIDB sends home 59 students, three staffers because of COVID-19 contact tracing

coronavirus covid-19 teaser

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows the structure of coronaviruses. The spikes around the surface of the virus are often described as looking like a crown, or "corona" when viewed with an electron microscope. A new form of coronavirus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.

 (Alissa Eckert, Dan Higgins/CDC)

The next round of COVID-19 cases as struck Alabama School for Deaf, and Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind are responding with extreme caution.

According to marketing and community relations coordinator for AIDB’s Office of Institutional Advancement, Jacque Cordle, two students and two staff members tested positive for the virus Aug. 10. Extensive contact tracing was done, and a total of 62 people, 59 students and three staff members, were sent home to quarantine for two weeks. Cordle said the three staff members sent home were not the same as the ones who initially tested positive, who were also sent home to quarantine.

Assuming that none of these test positive on their own, they will be back Aug. 25, Cordle said.

Another staff member tested positive Thursday, and another round of contact tracing sent another 12 students and a second staff member home to begin quarantining September.

“We are being as proactive and cautious as possible,” she said. “We want to provide the safest educational experience possible.”

Tags