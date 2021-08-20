AIDB sends home 59 students, three staffers because of COVID-19 contact tracing

The next round of COVID-19 cases as struck Alabama School for Deaf, and Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind are responding with extreme caution.
According to marketing and community relations coordinator for AIDB’s Office of Institutional Advancement, Jacque Cordle, two students and two staff members tested positive for the virus Aug. 10. Extensive contact tracing was done, and a total of 62 people, 59 students and three staff members, were sent home to quarantine for two weeks. Cordle said the three staff members sent home were not the same as the ones who initially tested positive, who were also sent home to quarantine.
Assuming that none of these test positive on their own, they will be back Aug. 25, Cordle said.
Another staff member tested positive Thursday, and another round of contact tracing sent another 12 students and a second staff member home to begin quarantining September.
“We are being as proactive and cautious as possible,” she said. “We want to provide the safest educational experience possible.”