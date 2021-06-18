AIDB regional center director talks God, family, a busy life in time for Fathers Day

AIDB's Donte Little said his life is often busy, but it always comes down to two things, God and his family.
Little is the director of the Alabama Institutes for the Death and Blind's Talladega Regional Center. He also is the father of four young children from ages three to 10, though he adds that he and his wife are expecting another child next month. He tops these off by also taking time to preach and help out at his parent's church while looking for one of his own to pastor.
"It is a lot," Little said. "But God has been gracious to help me stay afloat."
As part of his job, he supervises a center that provides services for deaf and blind people in a nine-county area. These are, as Little puts it, "cradle to grave" services that include case management, early intervention, transportation and providing interpreters.
"Our regional centers are somewhat like a microcosm of our campus programs," he said. "If you can't make it to our campus programs, the regional center will come out and provide those services to you."
Little, who is a third-generation pastor, said he really sees his job as part of his ministry.
"Some people are out there feeding the hungry or giving stuff to the poor or helping people with shoes," he said. "I see ministry in the aspect of hey, I am out here helping people with disabilities."
On top of the demands of his job, Little said he works to balance his schedule with that of his children. He said every week is a non-stop sprint from boy scouts, to dance, to bible study, to swimming lessons, to soccer and finally back to church on Sunday. Little compares the hustle to schedules many people keep in high school and college.
He went to the Alabama School for the Blind and participated in band, and several other activities, which he says aren't wholly different from the life he lives now, but admits there is one key difference helping him keep it together now.
"I will tell you this, my key to success is my wife," Little said.
He said his wife takes care of the kids and is the keeper of the family calendar. Little said through her efforts, everyone stays on the same page, and together they do what they can to say sane.
That's not to say Little isn't looking for more things to juggle, however. One of his passions is actually education, and he has several degrees beyond a bachelor's degree in business administration from Auburn University.
"I am a glutton for education," he said. "I have three masters, I have a masters in business, a masters in education and a masters in special ed with my [visual impairment] certification, and right now I am working on my studies in Christian leadership through liberty university."
On top of this, he helps out at his parents' church, Kingdom Authority Ministry, and preaches at churches in the Anniston and Talladega area when asked. He and his family attend Golden Springs Baptist Church in Anniston.
Little said he is often busy because he is trying to make the most of the gifts God has given him. He said he wants to use them to make an impact and an impression on his children and everyone he meets.
"I want to leave my kids with faith in God, education, hard work and family," he said. "That's the impression I want to leave them."