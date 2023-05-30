 Skip to main content
AIDB president of 10 years announces retirement

After serving as president of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind for more than a decade, Dr. John Mascia announced Tuesday that he is planning to retire.

In a letter to AIDB employees, Mascia wrote, “The Trustees will begin a nationwide search, and I will stay until the new President is selected and arrives on campus. During that process, I will remain an advisor to the new President for an agreed upon time. I shared with the Board of Trustees at our May 2023 meeting that I will do everything in my power to make sure the transition to the new president is smooth and positive.”