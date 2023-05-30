AIDB president of 10 years announces retirement

After serving as president of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind for more than a decade, Dr. John Mascia announced Tuesday that he is planning to retire.
In a letter to AIDB employees, Mascia wrote, “The Trustees will begin a nationwide search, and I will stay until the new President is selected and arrives on campus. During that process, I will remain an advisor to the new President for an agreed upon time. I shared with the Board of Trustees at our May 2023 meeting that I will do everything in my power to make sure the transition to the new president is smooth and positive.”
AIDB board of trustees chair Frances Taylor said, “Dr. Mascia has been an integral member of the Deaf and Blind community for nearly 40 years. For the last ten years, he has faithfully and successfully served as our AIDB President. During that time, he has proven himself to be not only an outstanding educator and leader, but also a true champion for the visually and hearing impaired. Earlier this month, Dr. Mascia was awarded the Hero for Sight for his profound impact on children’s eye care. The name of the award is fitting as it perfectly describes him: a hero to so many members of our community.”
Mascia said the decision to retire was not easily arrived at, but made only after months spent consulting with his family.
He said he and his wife, Nancy, “moved to Alabama with our three young children in December 2004 so that I could follow my calling, and that is to serve individuals who are deaf, blind and deafblind. Becoming the Executive Director of E. H. Gentry in January 2005 was a dream job, and if I finished my career in that position, I would have been content and happy to do so. Everyone thought we were crazy to leave our life in New York, but we knew that this is where God wanted us to be. I never planned on becoming Vice President of Adult Programs and then President in January 2013. It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve in this position for over ten years and to be part of this amazing AIDB family,” he wrote.
“While there is always more to do, WE have accomplished so much. AIDB is strong, and it is growing and other schools for the deaf and blind are looking to us as a model. We thrive because we fight mediocrity. Those people who want to do their job the same way and refuse to progress must leave because all of you demand that we continue to evolve and grow so that the people we are so blessed to serve will have an opportunity to live the life they want. When new staff members join our family, you all demand that they commit to having a limitless spirit. We are thriving because we believe in each other, and we are committed to confronting our challenges in an open and transparent way. We are thriving because we know we are not perfect, and we strive to be better. We thrive because we know that AIDB may be the last hope for many of the people we exist to serve. We thrive because we understand that none of us are entitled to work at AIDB. We are privileged to make a living by serving others.”
Mascia added, “I am most proud of OUR work in making sure all people have an opportunity to live and work in the community of their choice. This is the heart of our mission. We still have work to do in this area, but the progress we have made is clear.”
According to Taylor, Mascia’s list of accomplishments during his tenure at AIDB is lengthy, including but not limited to increasing the graduation rates at all three schools (Alabama School for the Deaf, Alabama School for the Blind and the Helen Keller School), purchasing and starting development of the North Alabama AIDB campus in Decatur, introducing STEM programs which are now among the leading programs of their kind in the nation, improving employment outcomes at Gentry, where every effort is made to find positions for all of our students, expanding outreach through our regional programs, including expanding the early intervention program and opening several new regional centers and base supply stores.
“All of these achievements were made possible because of the overwhelming care, concern, and commitment Dr. Mascia has shown to our students. Brick and mortar can never trump the heart and soul he has given to those who use AIDB’s services,” Taylor said.
“As we navigate the contours of the transition and welcome new leadership, we would be remiss if we did not also extend our thanks to the entire Mascia family,” she added. “His wife, Dr. Nancy Mascia, has been a champion of AIDB from day one as a model of tireless commitment and care for our cause. Additionally, all the Mascia children have inherited their parents’ sense of duty, service, and compassion for others in their chosen professions. We know they are looking forward to welcoming him into a long awaited and much deserved retirement which will allow them to reclaim their family time.”
At the end of his letter, Mascia writes, “our Board of Trustees and the Foundation Board set the bar high for me and for that I am thankful. The culture they demand is one that focuses on servant leadership at every level of the organization. I encourage all of you to continue to be proud of what you do and continue to empower our students to be great. Continue to believe in them and in their abilities even when they don’t believe in themselves -- that is what all of you do best. Continue to believe in yourselves and in your abilities. This staff is made up of some of the best employees in the world, demand no less from yourself and from your colleagues because if we do not offer extraordinary opportunities to the deaf, blind and deafblind communities, they will not have an opportunity to live a limitless life. Regardless of your job, you are important; and I am proud to have been part of your team. Our funding and our scope of programs has expanded and that means we can serve more people, statewide and in the region. Our governor and legislature have taken the time to learn why AIDB is important to the state and their support must be recognized and applauded. Continue to think big and be proud as you find new and exciting ways to serve our communities. You work at the most comprehensive and best Institute serving people with sensory loss in the nation.
“Thank you for making my time at AIDB so meaningful and productive. Nancy, Katie, Chris, Annie and I will be forever grateful to all of you for accepting us into the AIDB family.”