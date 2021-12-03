AIDB presents city $5,000 for Christmas on the Square

TALLADEGA — Talladega’s Christmas on the Square picked up another sponsor this week, when the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind made a $5,000 donation.
“The staff and students at AIDB take pride in doing our part to be good neighbors,” President Dr. John Mascia said. “The AIDB Foundation is pleased to echo that sentiment as a proud sponsor of Christmas on the Square, and we pray that children of all ages have a safe and meaningful Christmas season. May we all remember why this time of year is so special, and how blessed we all are to be part of this very special community.”
In addition to AIDB, title sponsors of the event include First Bank of Alabama and Georgia Pacific and presenting sponsors include Talladega Superspeedway and The Daily Home. Alabama Power has also made a $1,000 donation. The overall budget for this year’s event is $93,000.
“AIDB will always hold a special place in my heart," said City Manager Seddrick Hill, who worked for AIDB before being hired by the city. "I cannot thank them enough for this gift."
This year’s holiday festivities kick off at 4 p.m. Monday with the official lighting of the Christmas tree, followed by a city council meeting and the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
Christmas on the square proper begins Friday with ice skating on the courthouse lawn, ring roamer selfies and photos with Santa. At 7 p.m., there will be a special showing of "The Polar Express" at the Ritz Theater.
The fun resumes Saturday at 10 a.m., with more skating, selfies and Santa pics, plus the opening of Santa’s workshop and the vendor village, food trucks, holiday train ride and live music at the Talladega Bottling Works. The Ritz will screen Dr. Suess’s "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at 11 a.m., in keeping with the “It’s Whoville Time in Talladega” theme.
Activities go until 6 p.m. Saturday and resume at noon on Sunday, with all the same festivities available. Live music resumes at 1 p.m., along with an encore screening of the Grinch at 1 p.m. and "A Madea Christmas" at the Ritz at 3:30 p.m.