AIDB partners with trade group to establish training site

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Board of Trustees agreed to enter into a public/private partnership Tuesday with the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama.
The trustees agreed to provide the trade organization with an 18,000-square-foot building in Decatur, and to perform $2.8 million in renovations to the facility. Once the space is renovated, the builders organization will establish an academy for crafts training in the construction field. There are already similar programs up and running in Birmingham and Mobile.
According to Todd Walker of the Homewood Association of Builders and Contractors, the first academy opened in seven years ago.
“We had a challenge in that there were just not enough hard hats,” he said. “We had 600 employers who were looking for workers.”
The program primarily serves high school juniors and seniors, and provides training in electrical, HVAC, welding, plumbing and interior and exterior construction. It has developed partnerships with 32 different high schools in Birmingham and 20 in Mobile. Students spend 2.5 hours per day, five days per week, in a simulated construction site.
To date, 100 percent of the students who have completed the existing programs have found jobs right away.
Walker said that about 350 students are recruited for each class, with 250 ultimately accepted. Even before the partnership with AIDB, some deaf students had made it into the program. The schools plan on working with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services to recruit more eligible students with sensory and other disabilities.
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said he had been working with the association and with state Sen. Arthur Orr to make the new campus a reality.
“There’s a lot of excitement from this project, and we have the support of the legislature behind us as well,” Mascia said.
He added that AIDB had the money to complete the renovation in the budget already.
AIDB already has several capital improvement projects underway. In the financial report also given Tuesday, expenditures exceeded revenues, but this was by design, according to Mascia and finance committee chairman Joseph Johnson.
“We need to start spending down our fund balance a year or so ago,” Johnson said. In spite of the imbalance, the board still has money on the books.
— Honored retired board member Hope Scarborough with a rocking chair. Among her other accomplishments as a board member, Scarborough never missed a meeting.
— Heard ASB senior Tinsley Andrews’ living history presentation on the life of Helen Keller.
— Heard an update on an employee compensation survey, which is currently about 40 percent complete.