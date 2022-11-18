 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AIDB partners with trade group to establish training site

AIDB SIGN
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Board of Trustees agreed to enter into a public/private partnership Tuesday with the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama.

The trustees agreed to provide the trade organization with an 18,000-square-foot building in Decatur, and to perform $2.8 million in renovations to the facility. Once the space is renovated, the builders organization will establish an academy for crafts training in the construction field. There are already similar programs up and running in Birmingham and Mobile.