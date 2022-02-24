AIDB names new executive director of institutional advancement

Rebecca Watson of Birmingham has been named executive director of the Office of Institutional Advancement at Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
The Office of Institutional Advancement is responsible for developing, leading, and directing the overall development strategy and community engagement in support and advancement of AIDB’s mission and fundraising strategic plan, according to a news release.
“We are pleased to have someone of Becky’s background and experience join our senior leadership team,” AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said. “Becky has an extremely successful background in fundraising and developing relationships in the statewide community (and her) professional experience combined with her genuine heart for ministry and the mission of AIDB will make her a valuable addition to our team.”
Watson comes to AIDB from Gadsden State Community College, where she served as a resource development officer. Before that, she was at Troy University, where she served as associate vice chancellor for development, senior director of major gifts, and as vice president/secretary of The Troy University Foundation.
While there, she was responsible for securing Troy’s two largest individual gifts in its history at $1.5 million and $2 million. She also solicited and brought to the university the largest planned gift to date at $10 million.
Before going to Troy, Watson was the owner of RVW Consulting, a consulting firm specializing in strategic planning, business development, fundraising, and market research. She has also served at the University of Alabama at Birmingham as associate vice president for Alumni and Annual Giving and executive director of the UAB National Alumni Society. While at UAB, Watson was responsible for significant growth in alumni giving and membership. Watson is a graduate of UAB where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Master of Arts in sociology with an emphasis in corporate research. Watson has been involved with numerous professional associations and boards throughout Alabama.
“It is an honor and a privilege for me to be able to work with Dr. Mascia and his team to help lead the development, marketing, and community relations efforts at Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind,” Watson said. “AIDB has had an immeasurable impact on the lives of so many in our state and nation and I look forward to helping tell these wonderful success stories to all of our donors, supporters, friends, families, and others who care deeply about the education of people who are deaf, blind and deafblind.”