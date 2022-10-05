AIDB names Beavers as executive director of field services

Alabama School for the Blind alum Isaac Beavers is the new executive director of field services for the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
“I am thrilled and honored by this opportunity to serve AIDB consumers and Alabama communities,” Beavers said. “I am passionate about serving consumers who are deaf, blind or deafblind across the lifespan in the communities where they live. I hope to build on the legacy of my predecessors and mentors by soliciting input from people who are deaf, blind and deafblind and developing actionable plans to meet those needs.
"I am looking forward to working with a dynamic group of regional directors to create service opportunities with other AIDB Departments, broadening relationships with other agencies and consumer groups, and developing pathways to leadership for our diverse staff.
After graduating from ASB, Beavers earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from the University of Alabama and a master’s of education in rehabilitation counseling from Auburn University. He has worked for AIDB as a certified rehabilitation counselor for more than 24 years, including 17 years providing direct services to consumers at the case manager for the blind at the Huntsville Regional Center. He was interim director of the Huntsville Regional Center from 2011 until his promotion as regional director in 2014.
He has served on the Alabama State Rehabilitation Council, as president of the Alabama Chapter of the Association for the Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired, as chairman of the Future and Beyond Diversity, Equity,and Inclusion Symposium and co-chairman of the Huntsville Council on Accessibility. He has also served as director of College Quest for two years as well as three terms as president of the Alumni and Workers Association of Alabama School for the Blind, and was honored with that organizations distinguished alumnus award.
He is an advisory board member for the rehabilitation counseling programs at Auburn and at Alabama A&M University. He sits on the National Commission of Rehabilitation Counselor Certification Board and is the creator and coordinator of eight transition curricula for students who are blind, deaf or deafblind.
“I am excited to work with Isaac in this new capacity," AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said. "During his time at AIDB, Isaac has been an essential and well respected member of our team. Isaac’s experience and expertise will ensure that AIDB continues to transform the lives of Alabamians across the state in their home communities.”