AIDB names Beavers as executive director of field services

Alabama School for the Blind alum Isaac Beavers is the new executive director of field services for the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.

“I am thrilled and honored by this opportunity to serve AIDB consumers and Alabama communities,” Beavers said. “I am passionate about serving consumers who are deaf, blind or deafblind across the lifespan in the communities where they live. I hope to build on the legacy of my predecessors and mentors by soliciting input from people who are deaf, blind and deafblind and developing actionable plans to meet those needs.