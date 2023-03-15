AIDB mulls mascot changes for schools

Alabama School for the Deaf, Alabama School for the Blind and the Helen Keller School may soon have new mascots.
The current team names are Silent Warriors, Red Skins and Eagles, respectively.
As Dr. John Mascia, president of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, explained it, “The issue of using Native American phrases, images and icons in sports has been a topic for many years. While the issue is often discussed in the media in terms of political correctness, which reduces the issue into feelings and opinions, the true issue has a much larger impact.
“The potential negative effects of stereotyping have been well established, and may be enhanced for Native Americans because of their relatively limited visibility in mainstream society and media, leaving stereotypes as the primary basis for many for thinking about Native Americans.”
He added, “as an organization focused on promoting civil rights and leveling the playing field for the blind, deaf and deafblind communities, AIDB should not take part in any action that serves to hold back the progress of any minority community. This spring, AIDB will begin a thoughtful and intentional process designed to include the input of our stakeholders in the selection of new mascots and ultimately position ASB, ASD and HKS for continued greatness. I strongly believe this is the right thing to do. More than ever, this state and nation needs AIDB to exemplify what can happen when we work together.”
