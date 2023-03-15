 Skip to main content
AIDB mulls mascot changes for schools

scasb tournament asb 010 tw.jpg

Wrestlers from the Alabama School for the Blind cheer on their cheerleaders during their performance.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Alabama School for the Deaf, Alabama School for the Blind and the Helen Keller School may soon have new mascots.

The current team names are Silent Warriors, Red Skins and Eagles, respectively.