AIDB hires alumnus to serve as director of student life

DannyRay Finley has been named the director of student life for Alabama School for the Blind, his alma mater.
Finley is himself a graduate of ASB, as well as a graduate of Troy University, where he earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice with a minor in leadership. He went on to earn a master of science in clinical mental health counseling from The University of West Alabama. He is certified in CPR, first aid, and safe crisis.
Finley began his career as a Mental Health Technician in Troy before becoming a residential advisor at Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind. He went on to become a transition specialist for Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services before returning to AIDB in December 2021.
'"Every day I strive to be a better person than I was the day before. I'm always looking to improve myself through reading new books or observing a mentor.” Finley said. “I'm always looking to present the best version of myself. That is what I strive to teach and show the students at ASB. I want my alma mater to be the best version of itself. We are our only competition. If we can find a way to master our own flaws and mistakes, we can create a better future for ourselves and those around us."
In his spare time, he volunteers with several community service organizations including Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; Boys & Girls Club; American Red Cross; and Big Brother/Big Sister. He has also served as the Community Service Chair of the NAACP since 2012.
“We are incredibly happy to have Mr. Finely with us,” said Alan Nunn, principal of ASB. “As a former student, he brings a unique perspective or vision to the position. He has a real heart for the school and our students, and I expect he will do wonderful things for the residential program here at ASB.”