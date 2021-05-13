AIDB freshman Daymion Winfrey's art will be displayed at Judicial building

Circuit Court Judge Chad Woodruff says he's spent many years walking the halls of the Talladega County Judicial building, and recently, he began noticing one piece of art that hung on the wall.
After a time, he asked around and learned the art was donated by a visually impaired student from the Alabama School for the Blind and was one of several other pieces scattered around the building.
These artworks by local AIDB students had come to live in the judicial building thanks in part to former Circuit Clerk Clarence Haynes, who served on the Board of Trustees for AIDB.
Judge Woodruff and the AIDB's Teresa Lacy worked together to have AIDB freshman Daymion Winfrey display his artwork in a common space gallery on the white marble walls of the Judicial building.