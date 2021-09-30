AIDB Executive Committee approves giving unused scholarship money to Gallaudet University to support students in the southeast

The Executive Committee of the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind has approved giving unused scholarship funds to Gallaudet University.
During a meeting of the committee Wednesday, it approved giving $184,546.48 in unused scholarship funds to the university to help support students attending the school from Alabama and the southeast.
President Dr. John Mascia said the funds are part of a $3 million contract between the AIDB and Gallaudet that works to support deaf students that choose to attend the university.
Executive Director of Special Projects Dr. Dennis Gillaam explained that the contract specifies that AIDB use at least $250,000 to support attendees to Gallaudet from the southwest United States.
“What we do is we look at that specified amount and subtract what we have already spent to sponsor folks from ASD, any other mainstream environments in Alabama, and then any other supports and scholarships,” Gilliam said, “and then the remainder we send back to Gallaudet to support in their office for dissemination across United States but primarily in Alabama.”
He said this money is generally used to help bachelor degree students from Alabama, with priority then going to education students and if any money is left over and needed, to master’s level students.
Gilliam said the large amount of left over funds is largely because ASD did not have any graduates choose to go to Gallaudet this past year.
“We would like to issue that to Gallaudet so they can disseminate it to all the attendees, or who is registered at Gallaudet from Alabama and then moving on to the other states,” he said.
Ultimately, the committee voted in favor of the measure. The only other matter on the meeting agenda was an executive session for matters of job performance for an employee and property matters.