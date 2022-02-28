AIDB establishes bus-fleet renewal program

After naming it as a long-term goal for many years, the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind have established a bus-fleet renewal program, following a vote of the executive committee Friday morning.
According to AIDB President Dr. John Masica, the board had approved the purchase of three new buses in August, which are currently on order. The new buses ran over the estimated cost by about $80,000. The board voted to approve the overage Friday, and also approved the purchase of four additional buses at a total cost of $600,000. The money will be due on delivery of the buses, and the price will be locked in.
Board Chair Frances Taylor also pointed out that having newer buses was safer.
“The last thing we want is kids out in the street if a bus breaks down,” she said.
Board member Clarence Haynes said a fleet renewal program is something the board has wanted to see for decades.
“If we do this today, we’re there,” Mascia said. “This is potentially a really big day for us.”
AIDB has a fleet of about 35 buses.
“Our goal,” Masica said, “is to set up a program where none of our buses are more than 10 years old. Once the new buses are in service, our oldest will be a 2014 model. All of them will be air conditioned, and about half of them will be wheelchair accessible.”
During the same meeting, the board also:
—Agreed to pay the $49 fee for fingerprinting and FBI background searches for potential employees. Currently the applicant is expected to pay this fee themselves. The total cost to the institutes will be about $10,000 per year.
—Went into a brief executive session, then returned and approved a recommendation from Mascia regarding a personnel issue. Mascia said he could not comment on the action until the employee had been notified.