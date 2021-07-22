AIDB directs staff, students to wear masks in first two weeks of school

In light of concerns about a rebounding COVID-19, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia is directing all staff and most students to be masked during the first two weeks of the coming school year.
“I am asking every employee in every unit across the state to wear a face mask from Aug. 8 through Aug. 21,” Mascia said. “All of our students at (Alabama School for the Blind, Alabama School for the Deaf, Helen Keller School and EH Gentry) who do not have medical conditions or tactile defensiveness that prevent them from wearing face masks will also be wearing face masks during this time.
"This two-week period will give our students who are coming in from all corners of the state the safest possible transition period and increase our ability to stop possible outbreaks amongst those who are most vulnerable — our youth. Since many of our staff members come and go throughout all campuses and regional centers, it is important that we all wear a mask to lessen the likelihood of cross-contamination.”
He added that it was not a decision reached easily or lightly.
“As you know, I stand with Governor Kay Ivey and other leaders and strongly encourage the COVID-19 vaccine,” Mascia said. “However, I also understand that among our 1,100 plus employees there are many different thoughts about COVID-19 and how it should be handled not only by us, but by the state and country as a whole.
"I have had the opportunity to hear many of you passionately debate COVID-19 and I know that you all strongly believe in your point of view. I also know that for 163 years AIDB has been shaped by people, just like you, who had their own beliefs and ideas and fought hard for them. Over the years, many hard decisions have been made on behalf of the mission of AIDB. While the conflicting ideas and debates have been lost to time, what remains is the spirit of AIDB; a collective voice of over 1,100 people all over Alabama and beyond, who passionately believe in what we do and are willing to stand together and fight for opportunities on behalf of our students and consumers.”
So, he said, “Today I am asking you to take one more step with me and in the spirit that is the core of AIDB, set aside all of our differing beliefs about COVID-19 and rally together to support our students as they all return to campus on August 8th by wearing a face mask during the first two weeks of school. Since our students live and learn in a residential environment and use communication methods that require them to be near their teachers and others, they need our help to ensure that they have a safe start to the school year and that we can remain open and accessible to those we are so blessed to serve. Quite simply, our children are depending on you.”
After Aug. 22, those who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks.