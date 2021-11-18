AIDB committee to study renaming Graves Hall on the ASD campus

Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind likely will be joining Jacksonville State University, Alabama State University, the University of Montevallo and the University of North Alabama in rethinking a building named for Gov. Bibb Graves.
Graves served two non-consecutive terms as Alabama governor in the 1920s and 1930s, and although he was considered progressive for the time, he also won his first term largely through connections established during his tenure as the Grand Cyclops of the Montgomery Klavern of the Ku Klux Klan. Senator and future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black was also a Klan member at the same time, but Black publicly renounced the Klan and his affiliation with it, while Graves did not.
A committee has been appointed to study renaming Graves Hall on the campus of the Alabama School for the Deaf, but that committee had not issued its final report when AIDB’s board of directors met earlier this week.
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia seemed to support a motion to simply rename the building Alabama School for the Deaf Elementary School, at least until the committee comes back with a recommendation for a new name. Board chairwoman Frances Taylor said that the recent construction and renovation of the building made this an ideal time to consider renaming the building.
Board member Clarence Haynes suggested that more time was needed to study a new name, and said afterward that the board might consider having both names on the building.
No action was taken because board policy requires a recommendation from the committee to the president, who would then make a formal recommendation to the board. The board would have to study the recommendation for a period of time before acting.
During the same meeting, the board also discussed several staffing shortages and some possible ways of addressing them. For the time being, the Child Nutrition Program is fully staffed, but there is a shortage of nurses, particularly third shift, and no reliable pool of bus drivers, bus aides and substitutes, according to a report presented at the meeting. There are a total of six vacant teaching positions (one at Alabama School for the Blind, two at the Helen Keller School and four at ASD), as well as three vacant teacher aides positions at HKS and one at ASB.
The biggest shortfall, however, is among residential advisors on second and third shift. There are two vacancies at ASB, five total at HKS and 15, including five on second shift and 10 on third, at ASD.
The report included several suggestions, some of which are already being implemented. These included combining some dorms as needed, and staff from EH Gentry assisting at the other campuses. Gentry also has a training program for resident advisors, who can be assigned to the K12 programs with senior staff supervision.
The report also recommended providing temporary housing for new staff hired from out of town, doing away with prorated pay for staff hired in the middle of the year, looking at retention and sign on bonuses, adding a training program for certified nursing assistants and working with Talladega College, Central Alabama Community College and Jacksonville State University for juniors and seniors to cover second and third shift.