AIDB camps allow prospective students experience life on campus

TALLADEGA — Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind hosted students from all over the state for summer camps on the campuses of Alabama School for the Deaf and Alabama School for the Blind this week.
The camps bring prospective students to experience life at AIDB. The week-long camp is staffed by AIDB teachers and staffers and high school students gives campers and their families a taste of the residential schools to see if it's right for them.
“Alabama School for the Deaf's summer camp is all about having our deaf and hard-of-hearing campers from statewide educational programs come together to have great learning and fun experiences with our dedicated staff with full access to language," ASD Principal Paul Saunders said. "Many of those students have never seen or experienced an environment such as ASD; this allows them the opportunity to see their limitless future and potential.”
ASB principal Alan Nunn said they had 24 campers this year ranging in age from 6 to 16 participating in science, art, music, drama, and independent living skills classes.
ASB camp director Vernon Viehe was pleased with the success of the camp.
“Our campers enjoyed different teacher-led hands-on activities during the daytime which included swimming, arts and crafts, fun science projects, cooking, dramatic arts, computer skills development, and learning to play Djembe drums and other musical instruments," Viehe said. "In the evening, recreational activities included games, socials, field trips to entertainment venues, and a professional storyteller.”
The camps are scheduled to host closing ceremonies Friday morning.