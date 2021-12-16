AIDB, CACC announce training partnership to 'focus on changing the lives of students'

TALLADEGA — Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind and Central Alabama Community College announced a new pilot program Wednesday providing Manufacturing Skills Standards Council training for three E.H Gentry students. The first classes are set to begin Jan. 10.
CACC President Jeff Lynn said the program was the result of a brainstorming session with AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, Gentry Executive Director Jessica Edmiston and AIDB employment specialist Anton Chatman.
“We wanted to focus on changing the lives of students,” Lynn said.
Mascia added he had also brought Rep. Steve Hurst into the discussion.
“I was reminded of the late Jim Preuitt, and how important CACC was to him, and how it was important for Talladega to transition from a manufacturing hub to an education hub," Mascia said. "We had to work to build the work force here, and I know that that is something that is important to Hurst and to Gov. Ivey. These students are the future, but they need to get the skills to live the lives they want and to contribute to the community.”
Hurst said the dual enrollment program would also work with local businesses “to learn what kind of training they need their employees to have. We go to businesses and ask what they need, and no matter what it is, they put together a program.”
The classes associated with the new program will be taught in actual, physical classrooms at CACC’s Talladega campus, not online. CACC will provide the classrooms and teachers, and AIDB will provide any needed support materials, such as large print or Braille textbooks or interpreters. Once the students have earned short-term credits through the program, they can begin 90-day paid work experience placements, with the student’s wages offset by AIDB and the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services. The businesses will also have a unique opportunity to learn what a diverse, inclusive workforce looks like.
Two of the Gentry students who will be participating in the pilot program were there for the announcement Wednesday morning.
“I’m excited about the new program and the partnership,” said Dylan Busby of Berry. “I’m grateful for these new opportunities, for myself and for CACC.”
Noah Stanford of Bessemer was also excited.
“I loved going into the classroom,” he said. “I’m looking forward to learning more skills and getting the certification I need for future employment in production and assembly.”