AIDB board votes to increase school institute president's spending power

TALLADEGA — The board of trustees for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind voted to increase the spending authority of President Dr. John Mascia and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Sherbet during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Mascia’s spending authority on grant funded projects was previously capped at $100,000, but the board’s finance committee and then the full board voted to give him authority up to the maximum amount allowed by the grant.
“As long as we’re complying with the terms of the grant, I don’t see why he should have to bring (anything over $100,000) to the board for approval," Finance Committee Chairman Joseph Johnson said. "This is an easy decision for me.”
Sherbet’s independent spending authority, previously at $20,000, was increased to $75,000, and Macia’s authority was raised to $125,000.
“I wouldn’t be comfortable going higher than that,” he said.
Mascia said that the system of checks, balances and oversight would remain in place, but increased spending authority on grant projects and raising Sherbet’s authority would “expedite growth and get supplies and technology to the people we serve more quickly. Raising Jonathan’s authorization helps me, and as far as grant approvals, all of those are vetted and monitored and tracked by the agencies involved. Most of our grants involve reimbursements and operate on a strict timeline.”
Mascia and Sherbet agreed that they were already discussing any expenditure over $50,000 anyway, so each would be aware of what the other was spending.
“My question is always ‘is this appropriate’ and ‘do we have the money for it,'” Mascia said.
There was also some discussion of making the increased spending authority specific to Mascia, but in the end the board approved it for the office of president.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Awarded a low bid of $1.6 million to repair and replace the roof at E.H. Gentry. The project was budgeted at $1 million, with the overage being paid out of the more than $8 million the board currently has in reserve.
—Agreed to lease several FEMA trailers for use during the renovations at Gentry at an estimated cost of just over $130,000.
—Approved a $750,000 HVAC replacement at Industries for the Blind.
—Approved $450,000 to begin upgrading the mass notification system campus wide, but starting at Gentry. These last three projects will also be funded from the reserve.
—Held a luncheon honoring retirees from all AIDB programs.
—Introduced the 36 graduating seniors, including 10 from Alabama School for the Blind, 14 from Alabama School for the Deaf and 12 from the Helen Keller School. Mascia was granted authority to convey degrees on all of them.
—Heard updates on several ongoing capital projects which are either well underway or about to go out for bid.
—Announced that they would be awarding three Trustees scholarships for $1,000, but did not name the recipients.
—Honored the ASB Boys and Girls track and field teams, which both won in a regional tournament pitting them against blind schools from other states.
—Honored a female wrestler from ASB who had also recently won a state title.