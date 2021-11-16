AIDB Board of Trustees pay tribute to former employee

TALLADEGA — The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind paid tribute to former employee Mike Challender on Tuesday with an official portrait and the naming of the cafeteria at Alabama Industries for the Blind in his honor.
When Challender died a year ago, he was the executive manager of AIB, after working his way up from human resources coordinator in 2013.
“When I was thinking about what I wanted to say this morning, a thought of a scripture,” AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said Tuesday. “I’m not a Biblical scholar by any means, but when I looked up Hebrews 13:7, it almost stopped my heart. ‘Remember your leaders, who spoke the word of God to you. Consider the outcome of their way of life and imitate their faith.'"
He added, “It’s so hard to believe he’s been gone a year now. He spoke the word, and we should all imitate his faith. Our actions at AIB should be imitations of Mike’s faith.”
Board of Trustees Chair Francis Taylor said Challender was “an honorable man in every sense. There was no more beloved or esteemed employee. … He believed that AIB was more than sewing and buying and selling, he believed it was a part of his mission, to empower people and to give them new skills and new opportunities for growth,”
Mascia agreed that Challender’s work was a continuation of his ministry, and added that he always saw the people at AIB as family.
Board member Clarence Haynes added “God answered a prayer when he put Mike in charge. He was compassionate, and I am great for the short amount of time he was with us.”