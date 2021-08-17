AIDB approves $90 million budget

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $90 million budget for the coming fiscal year during their regular quarterly meeting Tuesday.
As required by state law, the budget had already been submitted to the state legislature July 30.
According to the report provided to the board by Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Sherbert, the “total unrestricted operating budget for expenses is $90,349,972. This does not include any grants and contracts, as those won’t be finalized until the fiscal year begins.”
Salaries and benefits make up about 66 percent of the budget, totaling just under $60 million. Total salaries increased 1.59 percent over last year. Total state appropriation is $63,718,172, according to the report, or $3,547,806 over last year, including a 2 percent cost-of-living increase.
The budget is divided into the three separate categories, Mascia explained: adult operations, children and youth operations and Alabama Industries for the Blind.
Sherbert said the total budget for adult operations was $15,925,467, an increase of more than $1.6 million over last year. However, Mascia said, a round $1.3 million of that will be transferred to the children and youth section of the budget, with the approval of the governor.
The legislature sets up the total appropriation and divides it between the three “pots,” Mascia explained, but the governor has the authority to move money within the overall appropriation as needed.
“Child and youth services had a greater need this year,” he said.
A similar transfer, for $600,000, was authorized two or three years ago.
The total state appropriation for Children and Youth Programs was $37,619,000, an increase of more than $1.4 million over last year, not including the transfer from adult services. Salaries and benefits are up $1.4 million, or 4.76 percent, from last year.
The budget for Industries for the Blind includes a state appropriation of just over $10 million, an increase of $490,000 over last year.
“Salaries and benefits show a decrease of $925,000, or 6.42 percent over the prior year,” according to the report. “This is a result of conservatively estimating the number of positions needing to be budgeted. … There are no plans to actively reduce staffing levels at AIB.”
Particularly, the industries will likely lose two major military contracts this year due to changes in military deployment, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
One of those contracts, for helmet covers, was recently extended, but will still likely expire some time this year. The industries are looking to diversify, but for now the budget figures are based on extremely conservative models.
The overall budget is perfectly balanced.
During the same meeting, the board also approved a handful of budgeted expenses from last year that exceeded Mascia’s authorized spending limit, including $500,000 for bus and vehicle fleet renewal, $565,000 for state mandated elevator upgrades, $1 million Grider Hall roof and HVAC replacement, $163,000 for Helen Keller School playground renovations and $800,000 for Alabama School for the Blind canopy and sidewalk repairs, among others.
The board also approved a two-part expenditure to remove bats from the attic of Graves Hall, as well as guano saturated insulation that also had to be removed. The attic will now be sealed to prevent future infestations.
In other financial actions, the board also accepted an unmodified audit from the state for 2020, the highest audit available. Sherbert said there were two procedural issues that were corrected before Tuesday.
The board also unanimously approved Mascia’s annual performance evaluation.
The evaluation consists of 54 questions spread over six topics, with responses ranging from 1 (unsatisfactory) to 9 (commendable). All of Masica’s scores were in the high commendable range, with a total composite score of 484.3 out of a possible 486.
As a result, the board also voted unanimously to award Mascia a one time, 10 percent performance bonus.
Mascia, for his part, said the real credit goes to his executive staff, including Vice President of Children and Youth Programs Vera Hendrix, Human Resources Manager Kelly Parks, Security Director Mike Hubbard, Regional Center Director Carla Smith, Director of Physical Plant Development Joey Hutto, Sherbert, EH Gentry Executive Director Jessica Edmiston, AIB Executive Manager Kyle Gregg, Federal Program Administrator Dennis Gillum, interim director of the office of Institutional Advancement Karrisa Twyman and secretary Amanda Fuller.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Accepted the third quarter financial report.
—Approved three new members of the Sick Leave Bank Committee.
—Honored Willie Faye Barrow and Wesley Cleveland as the Blind Workers of the Year.
—Accepted the five-year strategic plan.
—Got a detailed update on the renovation of the Birmingham Regional Center.
—Approved well over 100 personnel items, including giving Jeffrey Oliver a fulltime maintenance job. Oliver, who graduated from HKS last year, had been working with the grounds crew part time, but had been looking for a full-time position.
—Agreed to keep all of this year’s officers in place for next year.
—Welcomed Alan Nunn as the new principal at ASB.
—Saw an HKS student present a painting to a security guard she and her family had befriended while touring the campus.
—Announced that their next meeting will be Nov. 16.