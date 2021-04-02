AIDB announces Twymon as interim replacement for Seddrick Hill

Karissa Twymon, executive director of health and clinical services for the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, has been named interim executive director of the office of institutional advancement, according to a news release.
The office of institutional advancement position is held by Seddrick Hill, who was recently hired as city manager of Talladega.
Twymon will assume the interim position April 6. She will work with Hill through April 30, according to the release. Twymon will continue to hold the interim position while AIDB searches for a permanent executive director.
Hill’s contract with the city begins May 4.
Twymon has worked at AIDB since 1998, starting in the admissions department. As executive director of health and clinical services, her duties included “directing AIDB’s various health related programs, including psychology, audiology, occupational and physical therapy, nursing services, low vision and other clinics, as well as admissions,” according to the release. She will continue in that position while serving as interim executive director of institutional advancement.
“I am very pleased to have an interim director with Karissa’s experience and wisdom," AIDB president Dr. John Mascia said. "She will provide stable and effective leadership to the advancement staff as we enter the next phase of selecting a permanent executive director. The office of institutional advancement has reached some major milestones and we will continue to build on that momentum.”
Twymon said she was “honored that Dr. Mascia has selected me to lead the office of institutional advancement during this transition. It is a privilege to serve the students and consumers of AIDB. I am excited to continue my service to AIDB in this new role.”
Of Hill, who has worked at AIDB since 2020, Mascia said, “Seddrick has been a great addition to our team, and while we hate to lose him, we support him, and all AIDB employees, as they work to achieve their professional goals. The AIDB family stretches far and wide, and together, we are deaf, blind, limitless.”