AIDB announces hiring of five new administrators

Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind have hired five new administrators from diverse backgrounds in recent days.
The list includes Rachel Neighbors as career technical education director for Alabama School for the Deaf, Caitlin Cox as director for the Alabama instructional resource center for the blind; Jenna Chandler as academic director of the Helen Keller School of Alabama, Brandon Rogers as academic director for Alabama School for the Blind and Delvetra Calvin as elementary director of Alabama School for the Deaf.
Neighbors graduated from the University of Tennessee, where she also earned a master’s degree in deaf education. She worked as a teacher and assistant girls basketball coach at Georgia School for the Deaf before moving back to Tennessee to teach in the student transition education program at Tennessee School for the Deaf. She eventually worked her way to lead work-based learning teacher/coordinator at TSD, where she also taught career exploration, science and math.
Neighbors “brings leadership to ASD in the career tech department, along with high expectations and knowledge to help each student thrive and succeed in the classroom and in the workforce,” according to ASD Principal Paul Saunders. “She has a mission that is focused on each student's limitless potential in their career path, and we will see that impact for years to come.”
Added Neighbors: “The whole family is very excited to be here in Talladega, where we can be closer to our friends and family and work at such an incredible school."
Neighbors and her husband married in 2015 and have two daughters.
Cox graduated from Jacksonville State University with a bachelor’s degree in art history, followed by a masters in library and information sciences from the University of Alabama. She also holds a certificate in effective instruction through the Association of College and University Educators and The American Council on Education.
She worked as assistant library director in Oxford before moving to Talladega as the director of the Savory Library at Talladega College, where she also served as the interim director of the William R. Harvey Museum of Art and the UNCF Liberal Arts Innovation Program grant manager.
“I am beyond excited to be at the AIRCB and look forward to connecting not only with ASB students but also individuals that we serve through the Sub Regional Library and teachers, teachers of students with visual impairments and special education coordinators from our students in the school systems,” she said. “I have very big shoes to fill, and I will do my best to fill them. I am grateful for all the guidance that I have received.from (Theresa) Lacy..and (I’m) excited to to work with a wonderful group of individuals within the AIDB family.”
Chandler and Calvin were promoted from within.
Chandler is a former Title I and special education facilitator. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from JSU and masters degrees in collaborative education and education administration. She graduated from the Alabama Superintendents Academy in 2017. SHe began her career as a special education teacher at Oxford High School, where she also served as a member of the Alabama Occupational Diploma Task Force and an adjunct teacher at JSU. She became Title I facilitator and principal at Wellborn.
“I could not be more excited to have Jenna as part of the HKS family. We are very blessed to have her expertise and leadership,” HKS principal Amy Ward said.
Added Chandler: “I am so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of AIDB at Helen Keller. The faculty and staff have been so welcoming, and the students are a joy. I look forward to learning from them and growing together with this amazing group.”
Rogers is a former history teacher at Lincoln High School who has been at ASB since 2016, first as a dorm director, then extended day director starting in 2020.
He earned a bachelor's degree in education from JSU, then went on to a master's degree in special education with a concentration on visual impairment from North Dakota State University. He also holds a graduate certificate in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama.
“I’m thrilled to have Mr. Rogers in his new position as academic director," ASB Principal Alan Nunn said. "He loves our students and wants to provide the best opportunities for them that he possibly can.”
Added Rogers: “I am excited about the academic director role at ASB because it gives me an opportunity to help students achieve their academic goals. Also, making the transition from students life director to academic director will give me the opportunity to help bridge the gap between academic and residential programs.”
Calvin has been with ASD since 2017. She also earned her bachelors degree from JSU, in special and collaborative education, with a masters in educational leadership from Samford University. She taught in the Jefferson County system before joining AIDB.
“I am excited to have Ms. Calvin on board here at ASD, making our elementary department an amazing place for our students to thrive and succeed, from pre-K through 6th grade," Saunders said. "She believes in each child’s limitless potential and will lead her staff in making an impact as the new ASD elementary director. She will help our students succeed in all academic and social areas.”
Calvin is described as an active parent who enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as participating in 5K and 10K races. One of her greatest accomplishments to date, she said, was completing the Mercedez half-Marathon. She frequently quotes Nelson Mandela’s saying, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”
“I know what it’s like to go that extra mile, literally, to see the results of hard work and determination," she said. "I would like to thank everyone for welcoming me into the ASD family."