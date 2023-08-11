 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

AIDB announces finalists for president post

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind has announced the two finalists to succeed Dr. John Mascia as president.

Christopher Woodfill and Dennis Gilliam will be interviewed by the board of trustees Monday, one at 1 p.m. and one at 3 p.m. Each interview is expected to last about an hour.