AIDB announces finalists for president post

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind has announced the two finalists to succeed Dr. John Mascia as president.
Christopher Woodfill and Dennis Gilliam will be interviewed by the board of trustees Monday, one at 1 p.m. and one at 3 p.m. Each interview is expected to last about an hour.
Woodfill has been associate executive director at the Helen Keller National Center for DeafBlind Youths and Adults (HKNC) in Port Washington, N.Y., since 2014. He supervises 60 employees in five departments — vocational training, admissions, interpreting, residence life and the community service program — and monitors the budgets of each department. He also facilitates HKNC’s Professional Learning and Leadership Institute, DeafBlind self-advocacy training, the Young Adult Summer Program, and cultural diversity and sensitivity training programs, according to his online resume.
Before joining HKNC, Woodfill spent nearly 20 years as an educator. He has a master’s degree in deaf education from McDaniel College, an M.A. in Latin-American studies from George Washington University and a B.A. in history and Spanish from Gallaudet University. He serves on the boards of the World Federation of the DeafBlind and of the American Association of the DeafBlind.
Gilliam is currently vice president of instructional programs at AIDB, where he has served for over 25 years. Before his most recent promotion, he served as executive director of special projects, a position he has held since 2016. Before that, he was the Special Education Coordinator for AIDB, Middle/High School Academic Director at Alabama School for the Deaf and high school mathematics teacher at Alabama School for the Blind.
As Executive Director of Special Projects; Gilliam assisted Mascia in obtaining the federal appropriations used to fund Special Projects. Gilliam led in the development and growth of these specialized programs designed to serve children and school students who are deaf, blind, or deafblind; as well as their families and educators. These programs serve individuals associated with AIDB, as well as throughout a twelve-state footprint covering the southeastern United States.
Gilliam earned a Doctor of Education, Deaf Studies Deaf Education from Lamar University; Educational Administration Certification from the University of Montevallo; Visual Impairment Education Certification from The University of Alabama at Birmingham; and a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Secondary Education, Mathematics from The University of Alabama. Gilliam also completed the STAR/CAEBER/AEBPD Schools on Bi-Lingual/Bi-Cultural (Deaf) Education program.