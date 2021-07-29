AIDB accepts endowment check for $25,000 from family of former student

Thursday morning, a new endowment was established at the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind by the family of a former student at the Alabama School for the Deaf.
Jesika Kitchens attended AIDB from 2017 to 2019. She is currently attending sixth grade in a public school where she is on the AB honor roll, but her grandfather says that is only possible because of what she learned at ASD.
Jesika’s grandfather, Jimmy Kitchens, is a NASCAR driver coach.
“She learned to interact with other young, deaf students and learn to communicate,” he said. “Everyone here did an incredible job, and when I had an opportunity to give back, this was absolutely at the top of my list. We want to be able to help give others the opportunity that she had.”
Added the elder Kitchens: “You know, until you’ve been in a position where you needed to bring a child here, you don’t realize the impact the teachers, the staff and the other students can have. I see that impact, that result, every day. … When she first came here, she could not communicate at all.”
Jesika added, “I love the deaf school. I love my classes, my teachers, everything. I miss it.”
Said AIDB President Dr. John Mascia: “We miss you, too. This is a really great example of the bonds that are created by our students. We really are a family here.”
Jesika said she agreed.
The $25,000 donation that established the endowment came from the NASCAR Foundation, Randy Dye of Daytona Dodge 71 MVP Inc. Foundation and Kurt and Charlene Greet at Jeep Beach.
The scope of the endowment is still fairly broad.
“We will use it at the pleasure of the family,” Mascia said. “We want to make sure it serves those with the greatest need, that might not have all the essentials.”
The elder Kitchens said, “We have enough trust in the organization to know that it is all going to get to the right places. It’s not just for any one area, but I trust all the people in this room to know what to do.”
Mascia added that endowment might also benefit support staff as well as students.
“What makes us special is not the buildings or the facilities, but the people," he said. "You can buy laptops and basketballs, but it won’t work without the people with the heart for it, everyone here.”