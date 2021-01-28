Agency plans collection units for people to drop off unused prescription medications

In 2019, there were 13 confirmed fatal drug overdoses in Talladega County.
“Those aren’t just numbers,” according to Seyram Selase, executive director of the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention. “Those are real people. They are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters.”
During the pandemic, the problem has gotten significantly worse with overdose numbers expected to rise 20 percent or so for 2020.
One of the ways that ASAP is trying to fight this trend is by providing MedReturn drug collection units, places where old or no longer needed prescription medications can be dropped off and properly disposed of by law enforcement.
The first such box in Talladega County was placed at the office of Senior Services at the Alabama Industries for the Blind on Wednesday afternoon. Selase said another box had already been placed on the campus of Jacksonville State University, and another would soon be going up on the campus of Talladega College.
“Isolation is an issue, but so is access,” Selase said.
The boxes will be emptied by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, and the drugs will be properly disposed of.
“The more of these drugs we can get out of the wrong hands, the better,” Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said Wednesday.
Talladega Mayor Tim Ragland added that the city was grateful for the placement of the disposal sites in town, saying “we really hope to get these numbers down in our city.”
Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind Senior Services Director and Talladega City Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson “We are glad to be a part of this program. People talk a lot about the problems of government, but this is an example of something that we can do to really help people.”
Selase added “We know that substance use disorders exist among every demographic, including those who are deaf and blind. We want to be able to help anyone not abusing prescriptions drugs.”
The drop off program is part of the Strategic Prevention Framework for Prescription Drugs, and is funded through Alabama Department of Mental Health.