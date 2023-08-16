‘Afternoon of Praise’ this weekend at Ritz

The 10th annual “Afternoon of Praise,” a Talladega musical tradition, is set for this Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20, at the Ritz Theater on the square. The starting time on each day is 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20, with all proceeds benefiting The Red Door Kitchen, The Samaritan House and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ritz box office in advance, or the day of the concert as well as at the First Methodist Church’s Talladega office.
Both The Red Door Kitchen and The Samaritan House have been a part of the event since its inception in 2013. The drug task force was added as a beneficiary two years ago. Over the last 10 years, the event has raised over $150,000 for local missions in the community.
The annual Afternoon of Praise event brings together musicians and singers from central Alabama as well as Tennessee and Georgia, with a choir, orchestra and crew approaching 100 people.
“The constant message we hear in our community is that there are not enough resources to reach all who are in need, and the list of people applying for help continues to expand,” said Susannah Herring, director of the Afternoon of Praise. “The event raises funds to impact these organizations and help the community for those in need. We hope to see many new and returning guests for this weekend’s events.”
For more information on this weekend’s events, contact Herring at 205-368-5223.