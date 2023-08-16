 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

‘Afternoon of Praise’ this weekend at Ritz

The 10th annual “Afternoon of Praise,” a Talladega musical tradition, is set for this Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20, at the Ritz Theater on the square. The starting time on each day is 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20, with all proceeds benefiting The Red Door Kitchen, The Samaritan House and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.