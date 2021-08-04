After walking away from court-ordered rehab, Rockford man back in familiar place — jail

TALLADEGA — A Rockford man is now facing at least 15 years in prison after leaving a court-ordered drug rehabilitation program for the second time.
Colton Thess Crowe, 28, was arrested Aug. 1 for escape in the third degree, providing false information to law enforcement and parole violation. Total bond on the two of the charges is $8,000, but he is being held without bond on the parole violation, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Crowe was first arrested in Shelby County for assault in the first degree and robbery in the first degree in 2009, eventually pleading guilty to those charges in 2011. Although he was still a teenager at the time, Crowe was certified as an adult because of the violent nature of the offenses.
According to court documents, Crowe and co-defendant stole the purse of an 82-year-old retired anaesthesiologist, then threw her down on the pavement, breaking both her arms and her nose, and cutting her face.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011, but appears to have been paroled sometime in 2016.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, he violated the terms of his parole on at least two occasions in 2018 and was reincarcerated for 45 days for each violation. He also appears to have been arrested three times for driving under the influence since his release, including once in St. Clair County, once in Wedowee and once in Childersburg.
He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in June 2018, was sent back for 45 days and then pleaded guilty to the drug charges. Giddens said he was sentenced to 39 months, split, with 18 months to serve and 24 months probation.
According to court records, he was allowed to go to Tri-County Rehabilitation in Anniston in December 2020, but left in March of this year before completing the program. He turned himself back in to the court after leaving, but later than he was required to. He was sent to Fresh Start Recovery in Lincoln in March, but again left before completing the program, and this time did not turn himself back in.
In Alabama, leaving a court ordered rehabilitation program is considered the same as escaping from jail.
Escape in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama. Giddens said that the 15-year minimum sentence in this case is based on Crowe’s previous criminal history.