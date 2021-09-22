After Probate personnel is subpoenaed for Jinks trial, office will be closed Thursday

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Probate Office will be closed Thursday and possibly the following day, according to Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Probate Judge Randy Jinks has been suspended since March pending the outcome of a trial before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary scheduled to start Wednesday. Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth was appointed to serve as special probate judge while Jinks is suspended.
Woodruff said three current employees in the office have been subpoenaed by the Judicial Inquiry Commission, the body that will be prosecuting the case against Jinks. Woodruff said he believes Hollingsworth and the remaining employees could handle any business that might come up Wednesday.
On Thursday, however, Jinks has subpoenaed the entire staff of the office, meaning that it will not be possible to accomplish anything that day.
“We’ll make a decision Thursday afternoon about Friday,” Woodruff said. “We’re optimistic that we can get enough of the staff members back by Friday, but we’re just going to have to wait and see.”
The Judicial Inquiry Commission conducted an extensive investigation earlier this year and issued a 73-page report alleging a pattern of conduct by Jinks of racially and sexually insensitive language, inappropriate use of county issued electronic devices, including a cell phone and computer, and the use of the prestige of his office and authority for purposes other than those he was elected to carry out. In one of the more egregious allegations, Jinks is accused of trying to get certain attorneys to help get a woman he met at a Huddle House out of prison early. When the woman was released, Jinks said he was preparing a trailer for her to live on on his property, but it wasn’t ready, so she stayed with him in his home. He also let her use is county issued cell phone on a trip to Birmingham when he was not even present.
The woman has since violated the terms of her parole and left the state, according to information disclosed during a preliminary hearing.
Jinks is accused of awarding the lawyers involved in getting the woman released with guardian ad litem appointments, sometimes in cases that he does not even have jurisdiction over.
Jinks is also accused of using a county issued computer to shop for sex toys and to share inappropriate content with some of his staff.
Jinks did issue a response to the JIC finding, where he denied some of the allegations outright, said others involved mischaracterization (including the nature of his relationship with the woman from the Huddle House) and that others were based on staff members overhearing conversations with other people that were meant to be personal and private.
Jinks is not facing any criminal charges. The JIC complaint accuses him of diminishing the prestige of his office and the judicial system generally.
Both sides told the court that they planned to file briefs with the court before the trial begins; the deadline to file those briefs was Sept. 22.
He will be tired by some part of the Alabama Court of the Judiciary in Montgomery starting Wednesday morning.
If the court finds merit in any of the complaints against him, Jinks could face further suspension, censure or removal from office.