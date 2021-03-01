After Nolan Street shooting, councilman urges community to 'speak up'

A shooting incident on Nolan Street on Sunday evening prompted some angry remarks from Talladega City Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, who represents the ward where the shooting happened.
According to Police Chief Jason Busby, patrol officers responded to a shots fired call at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Nolan and Dial streets. Busby said the officers seemed to have identified the intended target in the incident, who was not wounded.
“The intended victim was not cooperative, and in fact wouldn’t even give his name," Busby said. "He just said he did not want any kind of report on the incident filed.”
Police can require a potential witness or suspect to identify themselves, but Busby said this is problematic with an alleged victim.
A stray bullet did penetrate a house up the street from the location of the shooting, however, so Busby said an incident/offense report for shooting into an occupied residence had been completed and there was a pending investigation underway.
“Unfortunately, the resident was inside the house at the time, and he only heard the shots,” Busby said. “It was more than one, but he didn’t know how many, and he didn’t actually see anything about the shooter or shooters.”
Several shell casings of various calibers were recovered at the scene, Busby said.
There was nothing obvious linking Sunday’s incident to a separate incident last week that also involved an uncooperative victim, Busby said, although it could also not be ruled out.
During the Talladega City Council’s regular meeting Monday night, Patterson raised the concerns that his constituents on Nolan Street had passed along to him.
“We need to be able to communicate to this community how important it is for folks to speak up,” Patterson said. “If this is the kind of thing you’re going to do, you need to realize that you are going to be doing them in spite of the community.
"I am also very troubled that very young children live in the midst of all this, and the situation could very easily have turned tragic. I don’t know if shooting at someone makes you look important, but you have to realize you were shooting at a baby. That’s not courage. It takes no courage to shoot at a child.”
Patterson also asked Busby to let his officers “know that they are appreciated. I realize that sometimes the police are looked on as bad guys when they are just out doing their jobs. But, that job is dangerous and important, and it’s important for the community to step up. This area (where the incidents took place Sunday evening) has been one of the nicer communities to live in in the past. People enjoy sitting on their porches and talking to their neighbors, and they’ve earned that. Now we have these thugs out robbing these citizens of what they’ve earned. And they’re threatening the well being of babies. My God, people. Babies! If you don’t realize that is wrong …”
He added, “I was going to say it was like the wild, wild west out there, but at least in the wild, wild west they were shooting at grown-ups. This is just disgraceful.”
During the same meeting, the council also voted to approve a $111,904 contract with Crime Gun Intelligence Technologies. The funding for the contract had already been approved as part of the annual capital improvement project, according to Interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar.
The contract will provide equipment meant to detect gunshot wounds and other loud noises throughout the city. Similar technology is in use in Anniston and several other Alabama cities, Busby said. The equipment will be able to triangulate the location of the gunshot or loud noise to within a couple of feet, and will automatically notify a supervisor through a cell phone app.
The technology will reduce response time and help outline crime scenes more definitely in cases where no one calls 911.
“So it won’t prevent crime, but it will help solve crimes,” Councilman Joe Power said.
Busby said the company the city would be dealing with was founded by retired agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives using military hardware.
Busby also told the council that there were several ways for citizens to report tips, including several anonymous methods.
First, anyone can call an investigator at 256-362-4508, or they can place a call to the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Or a citizen can arrange a meeting with an officer wherever they might feel safest.
Anonymous tips may also be posted online, through the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.
He pointed out that postings on the web site require a name field, but that the name will not be checked, and the poster can put anything in that filed as long as there is something there.
Cell phone video can also be posted online.