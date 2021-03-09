After kicking out window of patrol car, representing himself, Sylacauga man convicted in Talladega court

A Talladega County Jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than half an hour over lunch Tuesday before convicting a Sylacauga man of criminal mischief in the first degree.
Thomas Junior Gaddis, 52, will be sentenced April 22 by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. According to Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Gaddis has three prior felony convictions. Although criminal mischief in the first degree is normally a class C felony, because of his priors Gaddis will face 15 years to life in prison.
According to testimony taken at trial, Gaddis was arrested Oct. 8, 2019, for disorderly conduct. It was the sixth time that morning that Sylacauga police had been called.
He was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center twice and dropped off with family members twice, but he would not stay there. Finally, after standing on the porch of a woman he did not know, throwing items from the porch into the yard and trying to force the door of the woman’s house, Gaddis was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car.
While being transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail, he kicked out one window of the vehicle and damaged the frames of both rear doors. The officer transporting him called the sheriff’s office, who sent deputies to pick him up after putting shackles on his ankles.
The damage to the car came to just over $4,400.
Gaddis represented himself at trial, with the assistance of attorney Tood Barksdale. He insisted that he was arrested illegally and without cause, that he feared for his life when he kicked the windows, and that he had never been taken to the hospital.
He also questioned the legitimacy of the warrant used to arrest him and the grand jury proceedings leading to his indictment, and the damage done to the car. During cross examination, the state pointed out that he had actually pleaded guilty to the underlying disorderly conduct charge in Sylacauga municipal court.
Gaddis picked up yet another disorderly conduct charge in Sylacauga on Monday morning, ostensibly on his way to court. When an officer told him he needed to hurry or up or he would be late, Gaddis allegedly ran into a nearby gas station, jumped on the counter and began yelling and throwing things.
Woodruff allowed him to sign his own bond in the new case, but kept him under house arrest Monday night. After he was convicted, Gaddis’ prior bond was revoked and he was taken to the jail.