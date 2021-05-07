After conviction for stealing tractor, Talladega man paroled after nearly eight years in prison

A Talladega man will be coming home after serving almost eight years of a 21-year prison sentence, according to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Ronald Armbrester, 51, was convicted by a jury of receiving stolen property in the first degree in 2013. He was seen by at least three Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies riding a stolen, hotwired John Deere tractor, which was later recovered, along with a set of tools with the victim’s name engraved on them.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Armbrester also had at least one previous conviction for escape in the third degree from 2009. He is being housed in Kilby Infirmary pending his release.
The board also heard three other cases from Talladega and St. Clair Counties this week, although all three were denied parole.
These included:
—Mitchell Ray Northcutt, 25, serving 60 months for theft of property in the first degree in St. Clair County in 2020.
—Craig Ray McGuire, 50, serving 20 years for burglary in the third degree and violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in 2020 in St. Clair County. He has two other previous SORNA violations, a fraudulent use of a credit or debit card conviction and another burglary third-degree conviction, although it is not clear what crime landed him on the sex offender registry in the first place.
—Larry G. Coker, serving 25 years for SORNA violation and obscuring the identity of a motor vehicle in St. Clair County in 2008. The DoC does not specify what the original sex offense was.