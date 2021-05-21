After arresting man for domestic violence, Talladega Police find out he's done this before

A Talladega man is being held on bonds totaling $11,000 after being arrested Wednesday on felony domestic violence charges.
Benny Carl Embry Jr., 41, was still behind bars Friday evening.
According to Talladega Police Detective Lisa Garrett, officers responded to a residence on Alicia Drive, and could hear an altercation going on inside the house from outside.
A female eventually came out of the house and said that her assailant had left, but officers found him still inside.
Embry was first arrested for third-degree domestic violence assault, which is a misdemeanor. However, Garrett, Embry has a previous domestic violence conviction in Shelby County, which makes this arrest a felony.
According to court records, Embry pleaded guilty to domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation in Shelby County stemming from an incident in 2014; he pleaded guilty in 2016 and was released from prison in 2019. The victim in that case was a different woman than the one involved in the incident Wednesday.
In the current case, Garrett said, since he has a previous felony domestic violence conviction, any other domestic charges against him will also be felonies.
The bond was set by Magistrate Zabrina Willis. If convicted, he faces one year and one day to 10 years in prison.