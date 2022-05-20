After 33 years on the job, Hall set to retire as county's victim's services coordinator

After 33 years of working with crime victims in Talladega County, Sabrina Hall announced that she is ready for retirement starting June 1.
She is looking forward to spending time with her five grandchildren and doing some traveling.
Hall said she was first hired as a receptionist by former District Attorney Robert Rumsey and then worked her way to her current position as victim’s services coordinator.
“I’ve had wonderful bosses since I’ve worked here,” she said. “And it has been my pleasure to work with victims in Talladega County. I like trying to help people. Even on some of people’s worst days, I try to talk to them and calm them down. There are a lot of people that don’t understand all the steps you have to go through in the court system.
"They get frustrated when they don’t understand, and I have to explain it to them. But I’ll miss working with the victims. It has been my pleasure to work with them, to keep them informed of the dispositions of their cases. It’s very special, and it has truly been my pleasure to work with them. I like having the opportunity to serve people, to help people.”
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said Hall was there when he was sworn in 1999.
"She’s just a wonderful person, and she’ll be missed," he said. "When someone is the victim of a horrible crime, she was always the first person in this office that they saw, she would take their information and the information for the Crime Victim’s Compensation, tell them what steps came next, what would happen, and how they could talk to me if they needed. To. She was invaluable, staying in touch after every docket, sending out letters. It’s a service you just can’t measure.”