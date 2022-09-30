After 32 years, Elaine Griffith calls it a career in probate office

TALLADEGA — Elaine Griffith started out as a temporary employee in the Talladega County Probate Office but ended up staying for 32 years.
“When I first started, the office staff had been cut from February to October," she said. "The chief clerk at the time asked me to come in as a temp to help catch up on indexing. I started out then.”
Griffith’s last day on the job is Friday, and after that she officially begins retirement. She said she doesn’t have any big plans at the moment.
“My husband and I both love gardening, and I love to read, so those are the biggest things that I’m looking forward to getting to do more of," she said. "I love to bake, too, and I hope to do some more of that for myself and for others, instead of just eating whatever I could. And I’ll have to get used to not having to be up at 5:30 in the morning every day.”
She added, “Martha Holmes, Juanita English, Bertis Swain, Linda Hurst and Peggy Bluth were my first work force, and there have been a lot of others since then. And the present staff is very precious to me also. We really are like a family.”
And the personnel is not all that has changed over the years.
“I almost quit when they told us we were switching over to computers,” Griffith said. “I was not computer literate at all. When I came on, nothing was on computer. You had to go to the back and get out the great big ledger, and then write everything down by hand. They started going to computers in November 1997.”
“Elaine has been a wonderful teacher and mentor to everyone here," Chief Clerk Tess Daniel said. "Her knowledge is just vast, and her shoes will be very hard to fill. She will be greatly missed.”
Griffith said she will most miss “being with people, being around people every day, not just the public but the great staff, too. They really are just like a family to me.”