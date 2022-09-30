 Skip to main content
After 32 years, Elaine Griffith calls it a career in probate office

Elaine Griffith

TALLADEGA — Elaine Griffith started out as a temporary employee in the Talladega County Probate Office but ended up staying for 32 years.

“When I first started, the office staff had been cut from February to October," she said. "The chief clerk at the time asked me to come in as a temp to help catch up on indexing. I started out then.”