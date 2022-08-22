 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After 30 years, PHFC Thrift Store moving to bigger location

PHFC Thrift Store

The store, which is located on the PHFC’s campus, will be moving to Northgate Plaza Shopping Center on Alabama 77, taking over the building that previously housed Talladega’s Fred’s location.

 Courtesy photo

The Presbyterian Home For Children Thrift Store is moving after more than 30 years in the same location.

The store, which is located on the PHFC’s campus, will be moving to Northgate Plaza Shopping Center on Alabama 77, taking over the building that previously housed Talladega’s Fred’s location. The move will increase the store’s available operating space from 3,400 square feet in the current location to 20,000 square feet. It will also help to revitalize an empty store front in the hopes of boosting the local economy.