After 30 years, PHFC Thrift Store moving to bigger location

The Presbyterian Home For Children Thrift Store is moving after more than 30 years in the same location.
The store, which is located on the PHFC’s campus, will be moving to Northgate Plaza Shopping Center on Alabama 77, taking over the building that previously housed Talladega’s Fred’s location. The move will increase the store’s available operating space from 3,400 square feet in the current location to 20,000 square feet. It will also help to revitalize an empty store front in the hopes of boosting the local economy.
“With the new thrift store, we will have more than five times the sales floor space of our current facility, and we will be able to expand our merchandise selections and bargains,” Thrift Store Manager Ashley Burkhalter said in a news release. “You will be able to shop on a Monday and come back Wednesday, and feel like there are hundreds of items you didn’t see previously. The Home regularly receives many fascinating and unique items from donor estates and downsizing.”
Staff will restock merchandise every day with new items donated from the Talladega community, the greater Birmingham area and from regional drop-offs across the state. The larger location will mean that the new store will also be able to offer a much wider variety of merchandise, including upholstered furniture, mattresses and bedding. The old location was just too small to properly display these items.
There will also be an improved donation and drop-off center at the new location.
There will also be a new and improved U-Haul Service Center with a dedicated service desk at the new store.
PHFC Assistant to the President/Director of Operations Bud Kitchin pointed out “Being in a shopping center with other stores and a paved, lighted parking lot will greatly improve our ability to serve the customer.”
Kitchin has some 25 years experience in his family’s department store business, Incredible Kitchin’s. In 1994, that company had more than 250 employees and $15 million in sales in Alabama and Mississippi.
“I’m very thankful to bring both my deep retail background and overall heart for children and families entrusted to our care together with PHFC leadership and staff to further the mission.” Kitchin said.
Revenue from the thrift store helps fund the home’s mission of caring for at-risk and homeless children and families. The increased store space means potential for more revenue to help more children and families entrusted to the care of the home.