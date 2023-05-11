Adults have their fun at city schools spelling bee

The Talladega City School System's first-ever adult spelling bee is now in the books, with attorney Gabe Carpenter winning the top prize after correctly spelling “defunct.”
Talladega High School speech therapist and cheerleader sponsor Jessica Veazey won the top prize for “Best Exit,” after she misspelled the word “peevish” (it lacked the second e), ripped off her wig and tossed it at word-caller Dr. Claire Keel.
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee literally laughed so hard he fell out of his seat.
“I haven’t had an asthma attack in a long time,” he said after the event.
The other contestants in Thursday night’s spelling bee at Harwell Auditorium included Scott Patterson, Sheila Chappelle, Gerald Creel, Roslyn Dothard (another crowd favorite) and Nicola Lawler.
Judges were City BoE member Allison Edwards, Heath Walton, kindergarten teacher Betty Street and Maurice Kelley.
Carpenter and Veazey each won a $50 Wal-Mart gift card.