Adults have their fun at city schools spelling bee

The Talladega City School System's first-ever adult spelling bee is now in the books, with attorney Gabe Carpenter winning the top prize after correctly spelling “defunct.” 

Talladega High School speech therapist and cheerleader sponsor Jessica Veazey won the top prize for “Best Exit,” after she misspelled the word “peevish” (it lacked the second e), ripped off her wig and tossed it at word-caller Dr. Claire Keel. 