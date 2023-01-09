 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Administrative promotion announced at Talladega College

Avotri, Talladega College

Dr. Lou Avotri

Talladega College Senior Vice President for Student Life and Success Dr. Pernella Rowena Deams has announced that Dr. Lou Avotri is now the college’s associate vice president/executive director of student success.  

With this promotion, Avotri, a consultant for the college who previously served as director of student success, will have oversight of student success, retention, and career services.