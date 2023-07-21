 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
ST. CLAIR COUNTY

ADEM proposes $250,000 fine against landfill owner

Fire on the mountain, fine, boys, fine

The landfill fire near Moody burned for months.

 St. Clair Times file photo

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has proposed a fine in the amount of $250,000 against Environmental Landfill, Inc., after its landfill burned for months. 

The landfill, which is located between Moody and Trussville but has a Trussville address, burned for months, from about November 2022 until March of 2023, covering areas of St. Clair and surrounding counties with a thick blanket of smoke at times.