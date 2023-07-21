ADEM proposes $250,000 fine against landfill owner

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has proposed a fine in the amount of $250,000 against Environmental Landfill, Inc., after its landfill burned for months.
The landfill, which is located between Moody and Trussville but has a Trussville address, burned for months, from about November 2022 until March of 2023, covering areas of St. Clair and surrounding counties with a thick blanket of smoke at times.
“The violations listed in the Order consist of: Environmental Landfill, Inc., (ELI) operated in a manner that violated the state regulations in relation to open burning,” ADEM notice of the Administrative Order states. “The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $250,000. The order, if issued, would require Environmental Landfill, Inc. to comply with all applicable requirements of ADEM Administrative Code div. 335-3 immediately upon the effective date of this Order and continuing each and every day thereafter.”
The notice solicits written public comments, including the request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of the notice. The notice was given Wednesday, July 19.
Written comments or requests for a public hearing can be sent to Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Attention: Ronald W. Gore, Chief of the Air Division, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, Ala. 36130-1463.
“From Nov. 28, 2022 through Feb. 2023, the Department received numerous complaints regarding the unauthorized open burning of imported materials at the aforementioned location,” the proposed administrative order states. “Department personnel have conducted several site visits and have observed continuous burning. The Department views these violations as very serious due to the negative impact that it has had on the environment and the surrounding communities.”
The order states that ELI had accepted regulated solid waste, but once discovered, the regulated solid waste was removed from the site and placed in an approved landfill unit by ELI.
“That, immediately upon receipt of this Order and continuing thereafter, ELI shall take steps to secure the property to prevent trespassing and unauthorized dumping,” the proposed order states. “These steps should include fencing with ‘No Trespassing’ signs posted and a video surveillance system.”
In accordance with the proposed order, ELI shall not allow any combustible material or regulated solid waste to be brought to the site.
“Any observation of combustible material or regulated solid waste on the property will result in the issuance of a penalty and possible further action by the Department,” the proposed administrative order states.
The order states that the landfill fire burned for more than 90 days.
“Local, state and federal resources were utilized in an effort to minimize the effects of the burning on the environment and surrounding communities,” the order states. “ELI failed to maintain proper resources onsite to extinguish the fire, prompting the involvement of outside resources.”
The proposed administrative order states that the company must establish a professional fire safety plan that outlines procedures to prevent and extinguish fires. The plan must be submitted to ADEM.
The administrative order also states it does not preclude the department from seeking criminal fines or other appropriate sanctions or relief against ELI for the violations cited.
Once the order goes into effect, the company will have 45 days to pay ADEM the civil penalty.