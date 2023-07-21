ADEM proposes $250,000 fine against landfill owner

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.