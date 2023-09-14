ADEM grant to help Talladega improve recycling effort

The City of Talladega has been awarded two grants totaling $26,000 from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to improve the city's recycling center. A grant for $15,000 is being used to upgrade the building where recycling center staff members work, and an $11,000 grant will be used to educate the community about the benefits of recycling and related matters.
“The city actively and aggressively seeks grants and other funds to enhance our communities and improve the overall quality of life in Talladega,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said. “We are thankful to ADEM for awarding funds to help upgrade our recycling center, educate residents on the importance of recycling, and reduce dependency on landfills.”
Water and Sewer Department director Cathy Fuller said she believes many Talladega residents are concerned about the environment and understand the benefits of recycling. In addition to making it easier for these residents to recycle, she believes the recycle center has increased awareness among residents who did not understand its importance before. “Recycling promotes a cleaner community and improves the environment,” according to Fuller, who accepted the awards during the annual Alabama Recycling Coalition Conference and Expo.
The funds from ADEM will help educate the community about the value of buying products made from recycled materials; increase understanding of what products go into recycle bins; and ensure that recyclable products are not going to the landfills.