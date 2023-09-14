 Skip to main content
ADEM grant to help Talladega improve recycling effort

The City of Talladega has been awarded two grants totaling $26,000 from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to improve the city's recycling center.  A grant for $15,000 is being used to upgrade the building where recycling center staff members work, and an $11,000 grant will be used to educate the community about the benefits of recycling and related matters.

“The city actively and aggressively seeks grants and other funds to enhance our communities and improve the overall quality of life in Talladega,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said.  “We are thankful to ADEM for awarding funds to help upgrade our recycling center, educate residents on the importance of recycling, and reduce dependency on landfills.”