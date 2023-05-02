 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Addams Family’ musical to be Sylacauga High School production

Sylacauga High School teaser

An aerial view of Sylacauga High School. 

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga High School Aggie Theater will be presenting “The Addams Family” musical May 11-14, directed by Sylacauga High School theater teacher Michaela Bird.

The production will be held at the Sylacauga High School Performing Arts Center.