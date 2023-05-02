‘Addams Family’ musical to be Sylacauga High School production

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga High School Aggie Theater will be presenting “The Addams Family” musical May 11-14, directed by Sylacauga High School theater teacher Michaela Bird.
The production will be held at the Sylacauga High School Performing Arts Center.
“You don't want to miss this creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky production of the Addams Family,” the news release from Sylacauga City Schools said.
The production will include Sylacauga High School students Phillip Butts and Sydney Leonard, who will play Gomez and Wednesday Adams. According to the press release, the two students will be joined by an “energetic cast” of young high school students and rising stars.
The show times will be 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets will be sold at $5 for students and $10 for adults.