Acrobatics/tumbling added to women’s sports at Talladega College

Talladega College Athletics Director Michael Grant.

Talladega College vice president and athletics director Michael Grant announced Friday the school will launch a women’s acrobatics and tumbling program. Recruitment is underway and competition begins in the spring of 2024.

“Acrobatics and tumbling is an emerging sport that will expand opportunities for female athletes to compete. The program will help increase enrollment and retention while also creating more sponsorship options,” said Grant. “We are excited about the growth Talladega College will experience as we launch our newest sports program and begin the process of transitioning to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.”