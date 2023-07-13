 Skip to main content
Accused rapist to be evaluated for competence to stand trial

Tony Lamar White faces charges in Talladega and Calhoun counties

An alleged serial rapist will be undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial for burglary, rape and sodomy in Talladega.

Tony Lamar White, 48, is also facing similar charges, plus first-degree kidnapping, in two cases in Calhoun County.

