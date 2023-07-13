Accused rapist to be evaluated for competence to stand trial

An alleged serial rapist will be undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial for burglary, rape and sodomy in Talladega.
Tony Lamar White, 48, is also facing similar charges, plus first-degree kidnapping, in two cases in Calhoun County.
White was indicted on the Talladega County charges in January. On May 1, according to court documents, he waived arraignment and entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of severe mental disease or defect.
The case was set on the July 24 docket before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. Earlier this month, however, Woodruff granted a motion from White’s defense attorney asking that the state Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation conduct an outpatient assessment to determine if White is currently able to assist in his own defense at trial, as well as to determine his mental state at the time the alleged crimes were committed.
A similar motion was filed in the Calhoun County cases. According to those relevant documents, White is currently competent to stand trial but further evaluation was ordered to determine his mental state at the time of those crimes.
White is currently being held in the Calhoun County Jail without bond.
The Talladega County charges stem from an incident on July 28, 2013, in Munford. Deputies found a 67-year-old woman who told investigators that a black male she did not know came to her door, supposedly selling books. When she said she was not interested, the man forced his way into her home, initially demanding money. When she refused to give him any money, she said he forced into the bedroom, where he raped and sodomized her. She was able to give deputies a detailed description of her attacker, and DNA was recovered that the state Department of Forensic Sciences was able to match to another open rape investigation in Anniston a year earlier.
The victim in that case was an 82-year-old woman who was also sexually assaulted in her home July 15, 2012. This victim died in 2017.
Although investigators in both counties believed they were looking for the same person, they lacked anything to compare the common DNA to.
That changed nine years later, on July 4, 2022, when Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 75-year-old woman. After a six-hour search, this woman was found bound up in duct tape in a closet in White’s residence in Anniston. White had already fled, but was arrested four days later in Kentucky.
DNA from the 2022 case was also a match for the DNA from the 2012 and 2013 cases, and to White.
In all three cases, White allegedly followed the women when they had been out shopping. In 2022, however, he attacked the victim outside her home, then put her in the trunk of his car and took her to his residence, where he is alleged to have assaulted her. The first two victims described White as driving a small white car. In the most recent case, however, he was driving a blue Chevrolet Impala belonging to his ex-wife, who lives in Eastaboga. That vehicle was recovered in Anniston, and investigators there were able to obtain physical evidence from it, according to a court filing. The ex-wife told investigators that White frequently uses her car because he cannot get insurance due to a driving under the influence conviction.
White also has previous convictions for domestic violence involving at least two women that he has children in common with. According to court records, he was arrested for robbery in Calhoun County in 2003, but pleaded down to theft of property in the third degree and was given two years probation.
He was arrested for robbery in the third degree in Etowah County in 2007, but pleaded down to receiving stolen property.
He was indicted for second degree domestic violence in Calhoun County in 2006 after he allegedly attacked a woman with a steak knife. Once again, he pleaded down to a misdemeanor after the victim could not be found. At the time of his plea, he had already been in jail for 495 days, and was released with time served.
Each of the current charges he is facing are Class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.