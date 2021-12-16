Accused burglar faces charges on break-ins at nine houses in Talladega County

A Talladega man is being held on bonds totaling $360,000 after being charged with nine counts of burglary and felony drug possession.
Jacob Andrew Easterwood, 25, was arrested Dec. 14 in Pell City on a warrant from the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. According to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, Easterwood was transferred to the Talladega County Metro Jail on Wednesday.
Kilgore said Easterwood was charged in a series of residential burglaries all over the north end of Talladega County between Nov. 18 and Dec. 3. Three of the houses broken into had Munford addresses, one was in Alpine, and the others had Talladega addresses, although none of them were actually in the city. These included locations in the Renfroe and Hepzibah communities.
Kilgore added that some, although apparently not all, of the property reported stolen in connection with these burglaries had been recovered.
Bond was set at $30,000 each on the nine burglary charges, plus an additional $6,000 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kilfore said the bonds were set by Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.