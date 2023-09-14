 Skip to main content
Abuse of corpse case continued until 2024

The man charged with abusing the corpse of a woman found buried in a Springville barn will return to a St. Clair County courtroom in January.

Thirty-five-year-old Marcus Spanevelo was on the docket for Circuit Judge Phil Seay Monday, but the case has been continued to Jan. 10, 2024.

