Abuse of corpse case continued until 2024

The man charged with abusing the corpse of a woman found buried in a Springville barn will return to a St. Clair County courtroom in January.
Thirty-five-year-old Marcus Spanevelo was on the docket for Circuit Judge Phil Seay Monday, but the case has been continued to Jan. 10, 2024.
Spanevelo remains in federal custody at the Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega since he was indicted on federal charges in the death and kidnapping of his reported former girlfriend, Cassie Carli.
Carli was reported missing from Santa Rosa County, Fla., March 27, 2022, after meeting with Spanevelo in the parking lot of a Navarre, Fla., restaurant for a custody exchange of their four-year-old daughter.
Carli’s body was discovered buried inside a barn in Springville, April 23, 2022.
He was held without bond in the St. Clair County Jail since Oct. 20, when he waived extradition from his initial arrest in Tennessee, where authorities located him and connected him to Carli’s disappearance the day after her body was found.
Spanevelo was charged in Tennessee with tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence and giving false information to officers. He was then turned over to Santa Rosa County, Fla., Authorities April 18.
When Carli’s body was discovered in St. Clair County, he waived extradition from Santa Rosa County to St. Clair authorities.