About two dozen gather to kick off rewriting of Talladega's comprehensive plan

TALLADEGA — About two dozen stakeholders came out Thursday evening to kick off the first phase of rewriting Talladega’s comprehensive plan.
The city will be working with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to formulate the plan, based on the input of citizens like the ones who attended Thursday’s meeting.
During a previous meeting, the Talladega Planning Commission had approved a mission statement for the process, saying they intended to “enlist … with our diverse community to achieve an inclusive, vibrant and sustainable future, offering outstanding quality of life, education and public safety for all generations.”
According to the presentation by EARPC on Thursday, the purpose of a comprehensive plan is to provide a guide to general policies, describe recommended land use for the next 20 years or so, recommendations to involve other agencies or groups, be flexible enough to respond to changing conditions, establish general land use categories and locations and serve as a base document and declaration of goals.
The chapters of the plan will include strategic planning, population, economy, housing, community facilities, transportation, environmental features and land use. Specific goals and objectives will be developed based on an analysis of the city’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Once identified, the plan will translate these goals and objectives into policy.
The entire process is expected to be complete late next summer.
Most of Thursday’s meeting involved the local stakeholders filling out a 15 questions survey that contained demographic information, existing and future positive features as well as negative features and the type of development the respondents would like to see.
The last question asked the respondent to “describe a vision that you feel embodies the future look and feel of the city of Talladega planning area, or list physical attributes that you would like to see.”
A handful of the participants spoke up at the end of the meeting. Business owner and Talladega Planning Commission member Keela Brown said it was important to recognize that a lot of people “still love Talladega, even though we recognize that there are issues. Tonight was a good start, but I hope at the next meeting we will see twice as many people here. We’ll need to see more.”
“We need to start enlisting more of the community,” Brown said. “”We’re all in this together.”
George Hicks Jr., a local contractor, said the city’s long history, architecture and position as the county seat, as well as high name recognition, were all positives, but added that citizens “need to pull together” and put aside “nasty politics.”
“We have a bright future here,” he said, “but everyone needs to get involved to make it happen.”
Knoxville area resident Duryea Truss emphasized the need to encourage new residents to move into Talladega, rather than watching old ones move out, and said the city needed to work with developers to create more housing.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Marie Player, closed Thursday’s discussion by saying, “We live in a beautiful area. We need to keep it beautiful. We need to get a feel for the community, for the people who live here and who love this community. … It starts with each one of us.”