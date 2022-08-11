 Skip to main content
About two dozen gather to kick off rewriting of Talladega's comprehensive plan

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — About two dozen stakeholders came out Thursday evening to kick off the first phase of rewriting Talladega’s comprehensive plan.

The city will be working with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to formulate the plan, based on the input of citizens like the ones who attended Thursday’s meeting.

