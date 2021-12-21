About 250 local kids will get Christmas gifts through First Family Services

TALLADEGA — First Family Services of Talladega provided Christmas gifts for about 250 children from north Talladega County.
First Family staff spent last week bagging all the gifts with the recipients picking up the gifts Monday and Tuesday.
Director Betsy Curlee said all Christmas gifts are provided through generous donations from local companies, churches, individuals and organizations.
Some donate toys while others donate money which Curlee uses to go Christmas shopping for gifts. The amount of donations Curlee estimated to be between $12,000 and $15,000.
Curlee said that Honda Manufacturing of Alabama and the Samaritan House have been especially helpful by providing a large volume of gifts every year.
To be eligible families must reside in north Talladega County and go through an application process and have proof of legal guardianship to receive the Christmas gifts.
The annual gift drive brought Christmas toys for 139 families and a total of about 250 children.
First Family Services is a community-based agency committed to supporting families in their quest to raise safe and healthy children in stable and nurturing homes. First Family works toward enhancing skills which promote self-sufficiency in this generation and the next.