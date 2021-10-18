About 25 volunteers clean up Jemison Park and even rescue a stray kitten

TALLADEGA — About 25 volunteers from the United Way of North Talladega County and the city of Talladega turned out Saturday morning to give Jemison Park a deep cleaning.
According to United Way Day of Giving Committee member Katie Kwilos, the volunteers pressure washed all of the structures within the park, Cloroxed all the playground equipment, mulched the playground, cut the grass, picked up trash and cleaned under the pavilion. For good measure, they also rescued a stray kitten.
The volunteers included Mayor Tim Ragland, City Council member Betty Spratlin and her husband, former Councilman Jim Spratlin, Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons, city employees Brian Hutton and Stephanie Burton, Jamie Gable Curtis of the United Way community partner The ARC, United Way Executive Director Valerie Burrage and representatives of Armstrong Lawn Care, Honda and Georgia Pacific.
George Pacific also donated $5,000 toward the cleanup effort, Burrage added.
The original plan had also included cleaning up the adjacent tennis courts and painting the bathrooms, but Burrage said the city had already taken care of those two projects before the volunteers arrived Saturday morning.
“We chose this particular project because this park is really in the center of the community, and a lot of people come here,” Burrage said.
The day of giving marks the beginning of the busy time of year for the United Way. According to Kwilos, there will be another food giveaway Thursday morning at Trinity United Methodist Church, followed by this year’s campaign kickoff Oct. 28 at First Bank of Alabama.
On Nov. 6, the United Way will host this year’s build day, with volunteers assembling at least 40 beds for children who currently do not have beds and have to sleep on the floor.
The beds will be built in the parking lot of the Great Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce in Talladega.