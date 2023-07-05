AARP safety class for older drivers to be held Aug. 14

The Talladega Chapter No. 4242 of the American Association of Retired Persons is sponsoring a safe-driving class Aug. 14. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at 132 North Court Street (Talladega County Extension/Community Action Building) and will end around 4 p.m.
Cost for the class is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for participants, but lunch is on your own. There is no test to pass.
AARP Driver Safety/Smart Driver Class is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed for older drivers 50 years old or older.
“As we age our sight, reflexes, hearing and bodies are changing, which may affect driving skills,” according to a release announcing the class. “This course provides an opportunity to drive more efficiently and safely. Throughout the year cars change, roads change, laws change and as drivers it is important to be aware of these changes.”
Statistics show that around 90 percentof crashes are preventable. AARP Magazine states that more than 4,000 men in their 50s died in traffic accidents in 2020, but fewer than 1,500 women died in traffic accidents.
What can a driver do to lower the risk of a crash? Don’t exceed the speed limit, for one thing; speeding is a factor in 29 percentof fatal crashes in 2020.
Also, pay attention to road changes — old drivers might not get out enough to know that construction or other changes are planned along an otherwise familiar route. Drivers should also not get in a hurry, be cautious in school zones and be careful making left turns.
This safe driving class is one of the Talladega chapter's projects, along with providing a chapter scholarship to someone 50 plus years of age furthering their education and collecting school supplies for a local school, hygiene items for adults in recovery centers and meeting with senior citizens and providing goody bags for them.
For more information, please call the Talladega AARP/TCVP office at 256-362-4174.