AARP safety class for older drivers to be held Aug. 14

The Talladega Chapter  No. 4242 of the American Association of Retired Persons is sponsoring a safe-driving class Aug. 14. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at 132 North Court Street (Talladega County Extension/Community Action Building) and will end around 4 p.m.

Cost for the class is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for participants, but lunch is on your own. There is no test to pass