AARP awards members for outstanding community service.

Talladega County American Association for Retired Persons president Nancy Lehe recently presented two awards from the National AARP office to members Matthew and Eula Morris for outstanding community service. Each recipient received a certificate, paperweight and an AARP pin. The Talladega chapter has provided St. Patrick’s goody bags to senior citizens, prepared 35 bags for the teachers and staff of a local school, sponsored a Smart Driver Class and presents a scholarship to someone age 50 or older for continuing their education.