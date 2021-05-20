A very bad bookkeeper sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzlement

A Childersburg woman was sentenced to two years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to embezzling more than half a million dollars from her employer earlier this year.
Tonya Bird Swain, 43, will serve three years of supervised probation after her release, and will be expected to make restitution.
Swain worked for Recycle USA as comptroller and account manager between 2015 and 2017. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, she was responsible for ordering, receiving and disbursing cash for company operations and for making accounting entries in QuickBooks. In that capacity, she manipulated QuickBooks entries and did not put all the cash in the vault, but instead kept the cash and used it to pay personal expenses.
In total, she took $532,724.48.
The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robin Beardsley Mark in the Northern District of Alabama. Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Annemarie Axon.
Swain pleaded guilty in January.