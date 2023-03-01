A tree grows in Brecon

A new nutall oak has been planted in front of the Brecon Recreation Center in Talladega, as part of the city’s 15th annual Arbor Day observance. Pictured above this past Friday are City Manager Seddrick Hill, Andrew Hyche of the Alabama Forestry Commission, Talladega Water and Sewer director Cathy Fuller, Alabama Forestry Commission Urban and Community Partnership coordinator Katie Wiswall, Parks and Recreation Department director Summer Ammons, Bobby Sanders, Anthony Coleman, Christina Mitchell, Kenneth Evan Carter, Forestry Specialist Jonathan Neville, and Community Appearance Department director Derrick Pointer. This year’s Arbor Day tree is a nutall oak or Texas oak, a type of red oak. This particular spot was chosen because there were not many shade trees in the area, and the tree has plenty of room to grow.